Choral Arts Society presents Trial by Jury

Gilbert & Sullivan’s topsy-turvy world opens this season of the Choral Arts Society. Trial by Jury, a hilarious 1875 satire of the British legal system, is one of Gilbert & Sullivan’s earliest and most ingenious collaborations. Gilbert’s clever satirical wit and Sullivan’s delightful tunes are on full display. A jilted bride, a disingenuous groom, an opportunistic old judge, and a love-tainted jury, culminate in an absurd surprise ending including two celebrity walk-ons! Celebrate the 175th anniversary of Arthur Sullivan’s birth in Racine’s beautifully restored historic City Council Chambers.

The comedic talents of soprano Nancy Anne Davis-Hart and tenor Paul Ivkovich will have you laughing in the aisles as they all try to make their cases around the hilarious antics of baritone Doug Clemons as the judge. Racine native Benjamin Horvat will play the confused and stymied council for the plaintiff. Glorious acoustics and a portrait of Racine’s first Mayor will provide the perfect atmosphere for these courtroom shenanigans. This one-act courtroom drama will be presented twice on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 and 7:00. Order your tickets ahead as seating is limited.