Choral Arts Society presents Trial by Jury
Racine City Hall 730 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53403
Event time: 3pm and 7pm
Gilbert & Sullivan’s topsy-turvy world opens the season with a satire of the legal system . There will be laughs and plot twists, and perhaps a local celebrity or two. Racine’s historic City Council Chambers will provide the perfect atmosphere for this courtroom comedy.
Price: Adults $15 advance/$17 at the door, Seniors $12 in advance, $14 at the door, Students $5
