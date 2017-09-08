Choral Arts Society presents Trial by Jury

Event time: 3pm and 7pm

Gilbert & Sullivan’s topsy-turvy world opens the season with a satire of the legal system . There will be laughs and plot twists, and perhaps a local celebrity or two. Racine’s historic City Council Chambers will provide the perfect atmosphere for this courtroom comedy.

Price: Adults $15 advance/$17 at the door, Seniors $12 in advance, $14 at the door, Students $5