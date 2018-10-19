Chrissy Dzioba

Public Table 5835 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

Chrissy began piano training and performance at the age of three, reading music before she could read words. As a music major in college, Chrissy focused on classical piano as well as saxophone but continued to write songs on guitar and mandolin. She soon began performing weekly in various bands, and as a solo artist around Wisconsin. With two albums under her solo name, 'In the Making' (1999), and the nationally distributed 'Far From Dreaming' (2001 - produced by Joe Puerta), she recently released 'Folk N' Soul' (2008) under her duo, Blonde On Blonde. She has performed on NPR's Hotel Milwaukee, as well as Fox 6 Wakeup. In 2008 and 2012, Chrissy was nominated for WAMI Female Vocalist of the Year.

Public Table 5835 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
