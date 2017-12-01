Christkindl Markt (West Allis)

Traditional outdoor Christmas Market at the West Allis Farmers Market (Friday December 1st 4:30pm - 9:00pm and Saturday December 2nd 1:00pm - 9:00pm). Same day has the West Allis Christmas Parade so it's Holiday Mania!

There will be over 35 food retailers for Holiday Shopping (Spice House, Indulgence Chocolate, Usingers, Underground Meats, Simma's and Aggie's Bakery,) and overall great eats. There will also be pottery, jewelry, and other crafts for sale.

Beer, Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Gluhwein and plenty of other treats.

Yes, its cold but we live in Wisconsin so come on out and enjoy the Christmas Spirit, eat, drink and listen to music.