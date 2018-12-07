Christmas with the Nelsons

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

This heartwarming multimedia concert experience stars the third generation of #1 Nelson Family hitmakers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, Christmas with the Nelsons delivers Christmas Classics the Nelson Family way. Interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state of the art big screen video, Matthew and Gunnar’s completely new show will take you on a sleigh ride through time.

Performances: Friday, December 7th, 2018 at 3:00PM and 7:30PM

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
262-670-0560
