Chrysalis Gallery

Marshall Building 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Explore fine minerals and gemstones from around the globe, with amazing colors and impressive natural sculptures, which are sure to please everyone. Shop and browse through our awe-inspiring mineral and gemstone showcases. Knowledgeable and helpful experts will be available during the show.

Friday April 26th 3pm-9pm

Saturday April 27th 12pm-4pm

6th Floor, Suite #604

Marshall Building 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Youth/Teens
414-455-8250
