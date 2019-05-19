Chrysalis Gallery Show
Hart Park Muellner Building 7300 W. Chestnut, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Explore fine minerals from around the globe, with amazing colors and natural sculptures, which are sure to please everyone. Knowledgeable and friendly experts will be available during the show. Earth's crystals form decorative displays and generate awesome effects.
May 18th 10am-5pm
May 19th 10am-5pm
Admission $3.00 or 2 for $5.00 Children Free
Hart Park
Muellner Building-Enter at 72nd and State Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Free Parking
Info
