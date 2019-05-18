Chrysalis Gallery Show

Explore fine minerals from around the globe, with amazing colors and natural sculptures, which are sure to please everyone. Knowledgeable and friendly experts will be available during the show. Earth's crystals form decorative displays and generate awesome effects.

May 18th 10am-5pm

May 19th 10am-5pm

Admission $3.00 or 2 for $5.00 Children Free

Hart Park

Muellner Building-Enter at 72nd and State Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Free Parking