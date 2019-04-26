Chrysalis Gallery
Marshall Building 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Explore fine minerals and gemstones from around the globe, with amazing colors and impressive natural sculptures, which are sure to please everyone. Shop and browse through our awe-inspiring mineral and gemstone showcases. Knowledgeable and helpful experts will be available during the show.
6th Floor, Suite #604
Info
Marshall Building 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Youth/Teens