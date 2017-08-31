Chuck Soik's "Photographic Landscapes"

Event time: Sept. 2-24

Chuck Soik creates colorful oil paintings of Wisconsin landscapes and river views that he photographs during his weekly fishing trips throughout the state. Having watched countless art videos of Bob Ross, Soik considers himself to be a self-taught artist. His collection of inspired paintings, titled “Photographic Landscapes,” will be on display at Inspiration Studios in West Allis from September 2 through September 24. An opening reception will take place Saturday, September 2, from 4:00 to 6:00PM. The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

“Photographic Landscapes” by Chuck Soik will be on display September 2 through September 24. The Opening Reception is scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 4:00-6:00pm at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. The exhibit will also be available for viewing during Doors Open MKE on September 23 and 24, 12Noon to 5:00pm and during the LPAA theatre production of “The She Demon