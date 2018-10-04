CHVRCHES w/Lo Moon

CHVRCHES are Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty. Love Is Dead is the band’s third album, following their top 10 debut The Bones of What You Believe (2013) and its top 5 critically acclaimed follow up Every Open Eye (2015). Over the course of their career, CHVRCHES have played countless shows worldwide, with each tour’s production reaching new heights and leaping towards the top of festival bills. The band have announced an extensive run of summer festivals + US & Australian live dates for 2018.