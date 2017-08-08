CiderBoys Beer & Cheese Pairing
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 6pm-8pm
Join CiderBoys Brewing and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer, hard cider and cheese!
We will be featuring 4 Ciderboys brews expertly paired with 4 artisanal cheeses.
Tasting starts @ 6PM, Tickets $14
Group Discounts available for 6 or more contact sales@wisconsincheesemart.com
Large discount for 20 or more available.
Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ciderboys-beer-and-cheese-pairing-tickets-36591985614
Info
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!