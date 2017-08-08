CiderBoys Beer & Cheese Pairing

Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 6pm-8pm

Join CiderBoys Brewing and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer, hard cider and cheese!

We will be featuring 4 Ciderboys brews expertly paired with 4 artisanal cheeses.

Tasting starts @ 6PM, Tickets $14

Group Discounts available for 6 or more contact sales@wisconsincheesemart.com

Large discount for 20 or more available.

Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ciderboys-beer-and-cheese-pairing-tickets-36591985614

