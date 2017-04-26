Cinco de Cayman Bash at Vagabond

Event time: 4:00 – 9:00PM: Open to the public aged 21+

This Cinco de Mayo weekend, pay homage to the margarita and keep the fiesta going at Milwaukee’s go-to Mexican restaurant, Vagabond. Cayman Jack, a handcrafted margarita blending authentic, natural ingredients with just the right bite, is encouraging adventure seekers of legal drinking age to raise their bottles in celebration of Cinco de Mayo – while also indulging in Milwaukee’s well-known street tacos.

Cayman Jack has teamed up with Vagabond to continue Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Saturday, May 6, from 4 to 9 PM by handing out complimentary pairings Cayman Jack margaritas and a limited edition Lobster Tail Street Taco. The complimentary pairing will be given on a first come first serve basis and drinks will only be available to those aged 21+ while supplies last.

This brand new twist and unique take on Vagabond’s beloved street tacos is available for one day only.

The Lobster Tail Taco consists of Cayman Jack butter poached lobster tail, pickled peppers, caviar and topped off with a crème fraiche drizzle. All of the ingredients – from the sustainably sourced lobster to the locally sourced produce – are all-natural and pairs perfectly with the refreshing flavor of the organic limes, pure cane sugar and 100 percent blue agave nectar in Cayman Jack margaritas.

To round out the fun, popular Chicago DJ duo – DJ Light.Em.Up – will be performing live.

Location:

Vagabond

1122 N Edison St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Price: Free