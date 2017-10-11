Citizen Action Brew Fest

Best Place @ the Historic Pabst Brewery 901 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Citizen Action of Wisconsin will host the ninth annual edition of their Brew Fest—a tasty evening of social camaraderie and a festive selection of union and local-sourced beers. Any contribution of $50 or more gets you a Citizen Action of Wisconsin pint glass.

Info
Best Place @ the Historic Pabst Brewery 901 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Activist, Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
