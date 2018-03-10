Citizens' Climate Lobby meeting

First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee 1342 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Citizen's Climate Lobby - Milwaukee Chapter meets the second Saturday of each month at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee from 11:30 to 1:30. This group seeks to create the political will to address solutions to the current climate crisis. Meetings include a national conference call and information on national, state and local efforts. Chapter committees offer a chance to get involved. All are invited!

