Citizens' Climate Lobby meeting
First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee 1342 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Citizen's Climate Lobby - Milwaukee Chapter meets the second Saturday of each month at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee from 11:30 to 1:30. This group seeks to create the political will to address solutions to the current climate crisis. Meetings include a national conference call and information on national, state and local efforts. Chapter committees offer a chance to get involved. All are invited!
Info
First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee 1342 N. Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Activist, Education