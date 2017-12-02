City Side Art Gallery Christmas Extravaganza

City Side Art Gallery 4639 W. Forest Home Ave Upper, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219

City Side Art Galllery is hosting twelve artists for the twelve days of Christmas! There will be astounding art ranging from oils, acrylics, water colors, quilts, cards, book sculptures, wax paintings, fused glass on metal, garden art, and photographs. On Saturday Santa will be here from 1:00-3:00 and there will be live violin music. Admission is free. Prices range from $5 to $400.00. Come and meet some of Wisconsin's most talented artists and enjoy some holiday cheer. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City Side Art Gallery 4639 W. Forest Home Ave Upper, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219 View Map
Visual Arts
414-312-8658
