The Civil Rights Movement & the Future of Milwaukee

Event time: 6:30pm

The Civil Rights Movement and the Future of Milwaukee

Frank Schneiger, who presented What Will the World Look Like in 100 Years? last fall, will return to discuss changing racial perceptions. What is the white image in the black mind and the black image in the white mind and how have these perceptions changed over time? He will also touch on the disastrous confluence of events: the white perception of a racial paradise; segregation, the civil rights movement, "white backlash" and deindustrialization. Is Milwaukee different from other U.S. cities? Frank will also share possibilities for trust, peace and reconciliation. Bring your own thoughts, questions, and predictions to share.

Price: FREE