Civil War Day

Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

Join us for a day of Civil War-themed activities and entertainment for all ages! All events take place outside, in our beautiful Ladish Foundation Plaza -- don't forget your sunscreen and lawn chairs.

- Patriotic music concert by the 1st Brigade Band, starting at 1:00 pm. The band plays period brass band music, performed on antique instruments, while attired in Civil War-era uniforms and gowns.

- Musket Firing Demonstration, by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

- Children's Games and Activities, presented by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

- Military History Mini-Book Sale, offered by Friends of Cudahy Library

Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
414-769-2244
