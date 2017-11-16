It is now tradition for the grand prize winner from our Forward juried art exhibition to be invited to present a solo exhibition the following year. Painter James Pederson (Madison, WI), winner in 2016, has taken the invitation a step further, incorporating a collaborator and a guest artist into two side-by-side exhibitions. For Clandestine Possessions, Pederson exhibits furniture-based works made in collaboration with Madison, WI artist Mariah Tate Klemens, and in Family Time, he curates a small exhibition of paintings by Jackson Hunt (Irvine, CA) to be shown alongside a series of his own. The exhibition opens Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:00pm, with a members’ preview starting at 5:30pm. Artist talk (details below) starts at 7:00pm. The show runs through April 15, 2018. Admission to opening: $5 suggested donation.

James Pederson will lead a discussion with Mariah Tate Klemens and Jackson Hunt at 7:00pm on Thursday, November 16, in conjunction with the opening of Clandestine Possessions and Family Time. The discussion will explore the collaborative and conceptual links between the three artists’ practices.

