Classic Albums Live Recreates Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” at DCA

On Wednesday, July 3, at 8 p.m., Classic Albums Live Recreates Queen’s iconic album “A Night at the Opera” at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Widely regarded as Queen’s greatest album (and one of the greatest in the history of rock and roll), 1975’s “A Night at the Opera” brought the world unforgettable songs like “You’re My Best Friend” and “Love of My Life,” as well as the enduring hit “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which went on to become of the best-selling singles in the world. Classic Albums Live will recreate “A Night at the Opera” live at DCA, note for note and cut for cut, with some of the finest musicians around.

The BBC wrote, “‘A Night at the Opera’ remains [Queen’s] finest hour.”

The platinum-selling “A Night at the Opera” earned Queen two Grammys and catapulted them into global superstardom. Queen’s music has recently come into focus again with the release of the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which received critical and popular acclaim and introduced a new generation to the Queen’s timeless music.

Classic Albums Live’s performance is made possible with support from major sponsor Rewind 97.7, as well as supporting sponsor The Cordon Family Foundation.

Classic Albums Live will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Tickets for the concert range from $40 to $65. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.