The Classic Factory Tour offers a company history and factory introduction video and a view of machining, fabrication and assembly. Tour duration varies by site. Tours begin at regular intervals throughout the day. Tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are free for walk-in groups of less than 10 people. Arriving early in the day is recommended.

Reservations for groups of 10 or more guests are required. Please call 877-883-1450 for information on group fees and to make reservations.