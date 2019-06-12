Classic Factory Tour

Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

The Classic Factory Tour offers a company history and factory introduction video and a view of machining, fabrication and assembly. Tour duration varies by site. Tours begin at regular intervals throughout the day. Tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are free for walk-in groups of less than 10 people. Arriving early in the day is recommended.

Reservations for groups of 10 or more guests are required. Please call 877-883-1450 for information on group fees and to make reservations.

Info

Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Museums & Tours, Workshops / Classes / Groups
