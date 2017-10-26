Classical Mandolin Concerts

The CMSA is the Classical Mandolin Society of America, and the annual convention is in downtown Milwaukee, Oct 25-29. Free concerts:

Thursday Oct 26, 7:30 pm: Mandolin and Guitar Duos - Julien Martineau & Rene Izquierdo; Alon Sariel & Rene Izquierdo

Friday Oct 27, 7:30 pm: Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra and Friends - Julien Martineau; Misha Litvin & Stas Venglevski

Saturday Oct 28, 7:30 pm: Alon Sariel; the CMSA En Masse Orchestra (130 mandolinists from around the world)

All concerts free, with free-will donations to support scholarship opportunities