Classical Mandolin Concerts
InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The CMSA is the Classical Mandolin Society of America, and the annual convention is in downtown Milwaukee, Oct 25-29. Free concerts:
Thursday Oct 26, 7:30 pm: Mandolin and Guitar Duos - Julien Martineau & Rene Izquierdo; Alon Sariel & Rene Izquierdo
Friday Oct 27, 7:30 pm: Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra and Friends - Julien Martineau; Misha Litvin & Stas Venglevski
Saturday Oct 28, 7:30 pm: Alon Sariel; the CMSA En Masse Orchestra (130 mandolinists from around the world)
All concerts free, with free-will donations to support scholarship opportunities