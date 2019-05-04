The Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour

On May 4th and 5th, 2019, the members of the Clay Collective and 17 guest potters will open their studios to the public for a free self-guided driving tour. The studios are all within a short distance of each other, nestled in picturesque Eastern Dane and Western Jefferson Counties (only 45 minutes west of Milwaukee, 30 minutes southeast of Madison and two hours north of Chicago).

This spring pottery tour is the perfect time to take in the area’s freshly budding landscape and for pottery lovers and those curious about the craft to see and handle thousands of pots. You’ll discover unique mugs, plates, vases and teapots, as well as decorative vessels and sculptures. Visit with the potters and learn more about their ideas, processes and tools involved in the creation of their work.

For a tour map and information about the potters, please visit www.theclaycollective.org