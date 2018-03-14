Clay Date Night

1 Evening, Wednesday, March 14

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fee: $45.00 Member Fee: $36.00

A little wine, some music, and your significant other covered in clay…what more could you ask for? Create your choice of a hand-built or wheel-thrown clay keepsake bowl and a memory together. Each piece will be glazed for you and ready for pick up in a couple of weeks.

All materials and a glass of wine each included.

Dress for mess. Limit of 5 couples per session.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.