Clay Date Night

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

1 Evening, Wednesday, March 14

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fee: $45.00 Member Fee: $36.00

A little wine, some music, and your significant other covered in clay…what more could you ask for? Create your choice of a hand-built or wheel-thrown clay keepsake bowl and a memory together. Each piece will be glazed for you and ready for pick up in a couple of weeks.

All materials and a glass of wine each included.

Dress for mess. Limit of 5 couples per session.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
