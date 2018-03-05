Clay Night Out: Earth, Water & Wine

1 Evening, Monday, March 5

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fee: $35.00 Member Fee: $28.00

Sip some wine and make something in clay! Gather a few friends for a fun (and messy!) night out and learn a hand-building technique or two while making a coil-built and slip-decorated fruit bowl. Each piece will be ready for pick up in a couple weeks. All materials, and a glass of wine, too, included.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.