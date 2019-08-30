Senior Celebration: Close Enuf Band & British Invasion '64 (9:30am)
Milwaukee County Zoo 10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
The Close Enuf Band teams up again with British Invasion '64 at the Milwaukee County Zoo Senior Celebration on August 30th!
Come out to enjoy 2 BANDS playing hits from the 50s, 60s, & 70s, and then check out our amazing local zoo!
Free Zoo Admission for Seniors!
