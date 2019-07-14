Close Enuf Band w/'Don & Phil' Everly Bros. Tribute (1pm)
Lions Legend Park (Franklin) 8050 S. Legend Drive, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
The 'Close Enuf Band' AND 'Don & Phil' perform at Franklin Legend Park - Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 14th!
Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and maybe a picnic basket...then sit back and relax for a summer afternoon of 50s, 60s, and 70s variety music by TWO BANDS!
Close Enuf Band will alternate sets with 'Phil & Don' to entertain you with your favorite classic hits, and a great Everly Brothers tribute!
Don't miss this show!!
FREE FAMILY-ORIENTED EVENT
Info
Live Music/Performance