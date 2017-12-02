Club Ritual 1-Year Anniversary

Club Ritual is focused on promoting a broad spectrum of underground dance music. Created and run by Asher Gray the monthly showcases club culture in a no frills space that emphasizes love of music and quality of sound over gimmicks and superficialities. Over the last year the party has hosted some of the best djs sourced locally and around the Midwest. Saturday, December 2nd we celebrate one year of Club Ritual with special guests The Why Not? Dj Crew from Minneapolis. This will be a night to remember so don't sleep! 9PM - 2AM (Free before 10PM)