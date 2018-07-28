Club Ritual w/Flora FM

Originally from Detroit now based in Seattle, producer Taylor Hawkins makes his way cross country this summer stopping through Milwaukee for this very special edition of Club Ritual. He's released a string of critical EPs and albums under the alias Community Corporation on the Crisis Urbana and Argot labels as well as his most recent releases on Argot and Vanity Press under the Flora FM moniker.

"His recent debut album, ”Discovery in the Atomic Garden", resembles the start of his musical journey in Seattle with harmonious, rippling sounds and vibrant percussion. Check out his latest release, VPR 09, where he takes us on a euphoric ride along the depths of melodic techno and luscious deep house." - Vanity Press

Resident DJ Asher Gray will be controlling the dance floor with a crate of fresh tracks, as well as up and coming Milwaukee dj DeLilac along with Shakylegs providing live visuals.

Music starts at 10PM SHARP!