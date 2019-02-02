Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series: Andy Hendrickson – Underachiver

Andy Hendrickson lives up to his title in “Andy Hendrickson – Underachiver” as part of the Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series on Saturday, February 2 at 8 p.m.

Seventeen year comedy veteran Andy Hendrickson has made TV appearances on “David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” and “Last Comic Standing.” He has a conversational delivery that draws on real life experiences based on family, work, and relationships. A gifted storyteller, Andy shares hilarious anecdotes about life growing up as the one black sheep in a family, with two Navy Seals and three Ivy League graduates. “Hey Andy, why are you’re so pale?” “Just my brother’s shadow my whole life.”

Opening for Hendrickson will be Mike Cronin. When it comes to comedy, Mike does it all: stand up, writing, improv, film, and sketches, recently he making it to the finals of the “Funniest Person In Cincinnati” contest.

Sponsored by Tri City National Bank, Comedy Tonight tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under).

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.