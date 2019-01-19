The Coffee House presents: The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers w/Fiona Blue

The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers at The Coffee House at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.: doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00 at door.

Based in Soldier’s Grove, WI, The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers (Nikki Grossman on guitar, fiddle and vocals, and Joe Hart on guitar, mandolin and vocals) perform original songs and tunes inspired by the hillbilly, country-duo, and old-time musical traditions, as well as forgotten gems that deserve to be heard again. Indie singer-songwriter Fiona Blue opens. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.