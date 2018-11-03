The Coffee House presents Eccentric Acoustic

Eccentric Acoustic at The Coffee House at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00 at door.

Eccentric Acoustic features the American folk, country, swing-era jazz and blues of Ruth Williams, Sandy Stehling, and Scott Emmons. John Granzow and Gary Kitchin open. A portion of the proceeds benefits The Adult Learning Center, which provides motivated adults with opportunities for life-long learning and transformation. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, info@the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.