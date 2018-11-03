The Coffee House presents Eccentric Acoustic
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Eccentric Acoustic at The Coffee House at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00 at door.
Eccentric Acoustic features the American folk, country, swing-era jazz and blues of Ruth Williams, Sandy Stehling, and Scott Emmons. John Granzow and Gary Kitchin open. A portion of the proceeds benefits The Adult Learning Center, which provides motivated adults with opportunities for life-long learning and transformation. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, info@the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.