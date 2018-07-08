Coffee & Canoe with Urban Ecology Center

What better way to enjoy your Sunday morning than to sip on coffee and canoe down the Milwaukee River? Meet us at the Rowing Club (1990 N. Commerce Street) and we’ll have morning beverages and treats to get you fueled up before you canoe. We’ll see you on the river!

Date and Time

Sunday, July 8th 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 4149648505

Price

For adults | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)

Do you have questions about this event?

Contact: Margaret Gerrits mgerrits@urbanecologycenter.org