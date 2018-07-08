Coffee & Canoe with Urban Ecology Center
Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse 1990 N. Commerce Ave. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
What better way to enjoy your Sunday morning than to sip on coffee and canoe down the Milwaukee River? Meet us at the Rowing Club (1990 N. Commerce Street) and we’ll have morning beverages and treats to get you fueled up before you canoe. We’ll see you on the river!
Date and Time
Sunday, July 8th 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Location
Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 4149648505
Price
For adults | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)
Do you have questions about this event?
Contact: Margaret Gerrits mgerrits@urbanecologycenter.org
Info
Outdoors/Fitness