Coffee & Canoe

What better way to enjoy your Sunday morning than to sip on coffee and canoe down the Milwaukee River? Meet us at the Rowing Club (1990 N. Commerce Street) and we’ll have morning beverages and treats to get you fueled up. See you on the river!

Date and Time

Sundays: June 16th, July 7 and 28, August 25.

9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults and teens | Program Cost: $36 | Member Discount: $25 | Price Break: $17

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18880&view=event

Contact: Annie Hooper ahooper@urbanecologycenter.or