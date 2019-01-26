The Coffee House presents: Triflemore and Smile

Triflemore and Smile at The Coffee House at Plymouth UCC, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.: doors open at 7:30. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00 at door.

The Coffee House presents two great duos in one show! Triflemore (Susan Rhea and Owen Goudie) is a transatlantic duo creating progressive folk with Celtic and British Isles folk baroque flavors. Smile (Elizabeth Kashinn and Callow Thurow) unite their emotive musical gifts to present songs inspired by traditions as diverse as folk, indie, jazz, Broadway show tunes, and blues. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.