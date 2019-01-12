Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Enjoy a Brew, and bust a move, while you watch the Cold Sweat and Brew City Horns. This 8 piece show features pop music of today and yesterday. With covers ranging from Michael Jackson to Beyonce, this pop band will definitely be a hit! Don't miss them at Saloon on Calhoun!

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Live Music/Performance
