Colin Hay of Men at Work w/Chris Trapper

An evening of story and song with Colin Hay, the voice of Men at Work.

Colin Hay is familiar to millions as the frontman, songwriter, and vocalist of pop sensation Men at Work (“Down Under,” “Overkill,” “Who Can it Be Now?”) and solo favorites such as “I Just Don’t Think I’ll Get Over You” and “Waiting for My Real Life To Begin”. With such a storied career Hay is justifiably proud of his place in pop history.