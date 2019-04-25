The Collage is collaborative event featuring live art, performances, music, and food. Live art will be created by current students and recent graduates from prominent Milwaukee universities, including Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts. Artist pairs will be made up of students from different schools to create new works of art as well as new relationships in the local art scene.

Each attendee will receive a ballot upon arriving and will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece throughout the night. The pair with the most votes will win a cash prize. All pairs will be able to sell their work during or after the event if they’d like.