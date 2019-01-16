"Collage!" explores mixed media art by four Wisconsin artists that make their creative statements by fusing together a variety of elements to make a new whole. Megan Woodard Johnson integrates portions of vintage ephemera in a layering process in her increasingly non-objective paintings. Sharon Kerry-Harlan uses a discharge dye process in fabrics to make unique statements in cloth, sometimes fusing dyed fabric and paper with stitchery, other times making large, pieced quilts or painted, abstracted portraits on fabric. The mixed media art of Sandra Pape incorporates printed vintage cutouts with painted, figurative scenes, often with whimsical results reminiscent of German Dada artist Hannah Höch. Della Wells incorporates a difficult personal history into her story-telling collages that often speak of African American female empowerment.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Saturday, January 19, 4 – 6pm, at the museum at W63N675 Washington Avenue. Artists Woodard Johnson and Wells will speak about their artwork at the opening reception at 5pm. A later reception on May 3, 6 – 8pm, will feature artists Kerry-Harlan and Pape speaking about their artwork before the show closes on May 12.

More than 60 collage works fill two floors of the museum. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10am – 4pm and Sunday, 12 – 4pm. The exhibition and its related programming is made possible with generous support of the Gerda A. Debelak Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Go to www.cedarburgartmuseum.org to learn more about workshops and classes for youth and adults with artists Della Wells, Sandra Pape, and Megan Woodard Johnson.