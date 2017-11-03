Colors of the Cosmos

Most objects that we see outside of Earth are dim—devoid of color and texture. In between the void, the small dots of planets, stars and nebulae seem mostly colorless to the naked eye, but when seen with modern telescopes they become colorful gems in the sky. Join us as we explore the electromagnetic spectrum to bring out the true colors of the universe.

