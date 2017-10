×

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is proud to host an upcoming Exhibit and Sale highlighting 90 works by Mequon artist, Deb Rolfs. The exhibit and sale begins on Thursday, July 20 and runs through Sunday, August 27, 2017 in the Center’s Galleries.

Rolfs finds painting to be challenging, therapeutic and relaxing. The artist is inspired by color, incorporating bold colors into her paintings, which convey a sense of warmth, fun and optimism. Deb loves the process of painting- from creating it to watching the finished piece unfold- but her greatest joy is when others enjoy her paintings.

Works featured in the exhibit will represent an array of the artist’s florals, landscapes and 70 paintings in oil, featuring some of Cedarburg’s most beautiful homes, a recent project the artist undertook, with the goal to paint 70 local homes in 70 days.