Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

On the heels of a wildly successful start to 2018, comedian, actor, author Sebastian Maniscalco kicks off the fall leg of his blockbuster “Stay Hungry” international tour. The tour will make its way across the US and Canada with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Vancouver and Calgary. Maniscalco recently wrapped the spring leg of his tour with five sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall. People Magazine’s “The comedian’s comedian” broke the historic venue’s record with his appearances ranking him the highest grossing comedy weekend in their 85+ year history. Fans around the world hungry to see the performance will get their chance as the set was filmed for an upcoming Netflix special to air later this year. Details will be announced soon.

The tour title is appropriate as not only is “Stay Hungry” the name of his new 2018 book for Simon & Schuster, making the national best-sellers list, but it is also his personal motto.

Visit https://www.amazon.com/Stay-Hungry-Sebastian-Maniscalco/dp/1501115979.

2018 will also see Maniscalco expand his major motion picture portfolio to include roles in “TAG,” starring alongside Jon Hamm, Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner as well as “Green Book” with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and Viggo Mortensen. Already hungry for 2019, Maniscalco will join a star-studded cast that includes Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and more in Martin Scorcese’s upcoming film “The Irishman.”

Sebastian has made a deal with Lionsgate to develop a multi-generational comedy he will executive produce, cowrite with Austen Earl (The Great Indoors) and star in. Inspired by his stage routines, which touch on his Italian American family the script will follow two families from different worlds celebrating their first summer holiday together.

Maniscalco was included on Forbes’ 2017 list of “The World’s Highest Paid Comedians” where they praised, “thanks to his enthusiasm and willingness to work, Maniscalco will likely continue to be on Forbes’ list for years to come.” Dubbed “one of the hottest comics” by Newsday and “one of the funniest comics working stand-up today” by Esquire, Sebastian’s live performance has become a critically-acclaimed event, with the Los Angeles Times raving, “onstage, there’s an impatience to Maniscalco’s delivery as well, a hair-trigger exasperation with people and modern life, punctuated with baffled expressions, percussive thumps on the microphone and wide-swung leg kicks more associated with an Olympic speed-skater than a stand-up comic.”

Instead of asking questions – a theme that has served as the foundation for his previous comedy specials and shows like Aren’t You Embarrassed? and Why Would You Do That? – Maniscalco’s new tour has the affable performer instead encouraging fans to follow in his footsteps and “stay hungry.”

https://vimeo.com/levityentgroup/sebastianmaniscalco.

The Riverside Theater is located at 116 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fall 2018 Stay Hungry Tour:

Sept. 8 Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 13 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 14 F.M. Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA

Sept. 15 Palace – Albany, NY

Sept. 21 Masonic – San Francisco, CA

Sept. 22 Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

Sept. 27 Riverside – Milwaukee, WI

Sept. 28 State – Minneapolis, MN

Sept. 29 Weidner Center – Green Bay, WI

Oct. 7 Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 12 First Ontario Centre – Hamilton, ON

Oct. 13 Casino Rama – Rama, ON

Nov. 2 Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Nov. 9 Bass – Austin, TX

Nov. 10 Majestic – Dallas, TX

Nov. 11 Cullen – Houston, TX

Nov. 16 Meyerhoff – Baltimore, MD

Nov. 17 Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC

Nov. 18 Fox – Atlanta, GA

Nov. 23 Barbara B. Mann – Ft. Myers, FL

Nov. 30 Northern Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB

Dec. 1 Southern Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

Dec. 2 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Dec. 27 BB&T Center – Sunrise, FL

Dec. 28 Straz – Tampa, FL

Dec. 29 Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL

Dec. 30 Moran Theatre – Jacksonville, FL