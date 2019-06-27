The Comedy of Errors / Shakespeare in the Park

Two pairs of separated identical twins cross paths ~ what could possibly go wrong?! Mishaps, an arrest, beating, a near-seduction, accusations of theft, madness and infidelity are what! Come find out how it all works out in the end.

One of Shakespeare’s early plays, “The Comedy of Errors” features Connor Blankenship, Cole Conrad,

Rebekah Farr and Thorin Ketelsen as the twins…and the other twins, with James Pickering* as Egeon and

Balthazar. Free Shakespeare in the Park celebrates its 10th season with 12 performances, June 27-July 13, 2019. No reservations required**.

You may select seats 2 hours before the play begins.

For more details, visit www.FreeShakespeareInThePark.org or call (262)498-5777.

* Members, Actors’ Equity Association ** Reservations for any performance you wish are available for members of Shakespeare in the Park.

Become a Member at our website, Support, and Become a Member. Concessions and full cash bar by Sazama's Fine Catering. You are welcome to bring a picnic. No carry-in alcohol.

​Opening Night

​Thursday, June 27, 8 pm

Friday & Saturday, June 28 & 29, 8 pm

Sunday, June 30, 7:30 pm

Matinee - Tuesday, July 2, Noon

Note: no performance on July 4th

Friday & Saturday, July 5 & 6, 8 pm

Sunday, July 7, 7:30 pm

Matinee - Tues, July 9, Noon

Thursday & Friday, July 11 & 12, 8 pm

Closing Night

Saturday, July 13, 8 pm