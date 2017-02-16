Event time: 8pm

Comedy Night

March 4, 8pm, $28.75

We’re Bringing Back the Laughs! Comedy Night returns to Destination Kohler this spring with a lineup that’s sure to elicit lots of laughs. The show takes place on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm in the Grand Hall of the Great Lakes at The American Club. Special overnight package available include one-night accommodations, one ticket per package adult with early entrance and premiere cocktail seating with tableside service. Doors open 30 minutes early for packages guests. Tickets and hotel packages are available now.

Discover more details about each of these special events set to delight in 2017. Tickets available at www.KohleratHome.com or by calling 800-344-2838

Price: $28.75