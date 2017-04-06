Comedy Night
Vino 100 Milwaukee 219 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 9pm
As always, we have a free show with great drink specials, including select $5 house pours and $3 domestic beers all evening long! We'll "pass the hat" at the end of the night, and you pay what you can for a night of laughs.
Show starts at 9pm. We encourage you to arrive early as seats fill up fast!
Info
