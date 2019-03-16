Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series: ComedySportz

ComedySportz returns once again with their unique brand of hilarious improv to the Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

ComedySportz isn’t about sports, its comedy played as a sport. It is an all improvisation, all suggestion-based comedy show for all ages. Two teams of “actletes” get suggestions from the audience, create scenes onstage, and compete for laughs. The audience decides what each scene is about and who they think is funnier, finally choosing who wins.

A referee keeps things moving and calls fouls if an actlete steps beyond the boundaries of good taste. Seven to twelve games are played during a match, drawn from a repertoire of over a hundred improv games. No two shows are ever alike.

Sponsored by Tri City National Bank, Comedy Tonight tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under).

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.