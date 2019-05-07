Comet Beer Fest 2019

Add another stop to your Milwaukee Beer Week itinerary! On Tuesday May 7th from 6-10pm Comet Cafe will proudly host a fantastic cast of special guest breweries for one special night of suds and soiree. The cost of admission gets you unlimited samples of select brews, complimentary food buffet and DJs to keep the party going. Guest breweries include: Black Husky, Door County, Enlightened, Gathering Place, Good City, Hacienda, Lakefront, Lift Bridge, O’so, Octopi, Potosi, Raised Grain and Third Space. Pre-sale tickets are $65 per person and available at <www.thecometcafe.com/store>