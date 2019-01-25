Comicality 2019

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

By popular demand and critical acclaim, the award-winning Hartford Players’ smash-hit musical revue is back with all new material! Returning to the punny pinnacle of Pikes Peak, you’ll have a blast as they wow you with their witty wackiness. The hand-picked cast of Wisconsin’s finest talent will bring you songs and skits from the best comedy theater writers in NYC and crazy new laughs from the Players’ in-house madcap musical mercenaries. Featuring live accompaniment from the Comicality All-Star Band and a bar that’s even more open than ever before, you won’t want to miss a minute of the libation-laced lunacy!

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Comedy
262-670-0560
