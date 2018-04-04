Commemorating His Purple Reign: A Textural Tribute to Prince, is a touring exhibition from the Textile Center in Minnesota juried by Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi. It features 25 varied art quilts honoring the life and art of Prince.

This special exhibition celebrates the life and art of Prince through vibrant and exciting fiber art. "These quilts are pulsating, vibrating, and alive with Prince's music," says Mazloomi, one of the nation's experts in African American quilting and juror for this exhibit.

Museum Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM, Sunday Noon – 4 PM