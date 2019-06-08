Community Art Show Focusing on Portraits

At a time when selfies and social media shares are ever more popular, it is intriguing to consider what it means to explore the self and others through more formal two and three-dimensional representations.

Open June 8 - August 10, About Face: RAM Community Art Show at Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts invited local artists to investigate portraiture, and put their best face forward. The resulting community exhibition showcases innovative artwork by RAM's students, active volunteers, teachers, and staff, in addition to Racine Unified School District teachers and Racine Art Guild members.

In the narrow terms, a portrait is understood as a two-dimensional representation that focuses on a sitter's upper body. In an expanded context, a portrait could be an image, or object, that conveys information about a person or persons (or animal) beyond the physical—reflecting personalities and personal circumstances as well as social and cultural dynamics.

About Face features work created by area families and art students on view side-by-side with well-known regional artists who teach or work at the museums. The exhibition of 119 pieces by 119 artists includes a wide range of media that reflects the stunning variety of different workshops and classes taught at RAM's Wustum Museum.

Racine Art Museum's Curators will award a free class to their top three choices on Saturday, June 8. The artwork voted as Audience Favorite during the run of the show will also receive a free art class. Reception is 2:00 to 4:00 pm, with award announcements at 2:30 pm.